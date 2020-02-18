Carthage Bright Futures and Slumberland team up to bring kids beds

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area organization and retailer are joining forces to lift up kids living in poverty, literally.

Carthage Bright Futures and Slumberland of Joplin have teamed up to keep kids in that community off the ground when they sleep.

Greg Spink says it’s part of the retailer’s Forty Winks program.

Greg Spink, Carthage Bright Futures Coordinator, said, “A counselor at school finds out that a kid doesn’t have a bed and they need one, they reach out to me, we reach out to Slumberland and Slumberland has been fantastic and so they’ve put multiple beds in our community in homes of kids who’ve been sleeping on the floor.”

Spink says four students in the Carthage School District will be receiving free beds just this week.