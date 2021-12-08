Carthage Area United Way has unique Christmas ornaments for donation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some unique Christmas ornaments are on display at the Carthage Area United Way.

They’re handmade ornaments featuring one of 70 adoptable pets at the Carthage Humane Society.

It’s a way the United Way is helping the shelter this holiday season.

And it’s easy, make a donation of any amount, and you’ll get an ornament.

“We would love an individual to come pick an ornament and actually take that ornament and put them on their own tree at home. And perhaps even consider adopting one of these special pets right here inside the ornament,” said Della Croft, Executive Director of the Carthage Area United Way.

Money raised will go towards the shelters operating costs.

Donations can be made at the Carthage Area United Way during regular business hours.