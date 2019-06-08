Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates its birthday with community

CARTHAGE, Mo. - An area chamber of commerce holds a birthday party and invites the whole community to celebrate.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has turned 87 years old. To mark the milestone, free bratwursts, chips and cookies were on the menu. Members of the public came by to learn more about the economic development organization. In addition to free food, visitors had the chance to take free rides in one of the Carthage Water and Electric bucket trucks.

"The last couple of years we've added and asked the non-profit agencies that would like to come and show their booths off, talk a little bit about what they do in the community and gives them an opportunity for a little more exposure to the public," says Mark Elliff, Carthage Chamber President and CEO.

The annual outdoor celebration started seven years ago when the chamber turned 80 years old.



