Carthage ag teacher raises emu chicks at home while school is out of session

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19, elections in Missouri have been pushed back to June 2nd. Less than two months from now, voters in Carthage will fill five city council positions and three seats on the R-9 school board.

FILE: Carthage R-9 leaders unveiled plans to expand the district’s North and South Technical Centers at the March Board of Education Meeting.

They will also decide the fate of a levy question for the Carthage School District. If approved, the decision will give R-9 leaders the green light on a multi-million-dollar project to expand the North and South Technical Centers — all part of the district’s goal to ensure students are ready for a career when they graduate.

But, despite the delay in the school district’s 10-million-dollar question, two new additions have already made their way to the campus of the South Technical Center.

Meet Edgar and Poe — two emus being raised by the school’s ag department. The program gives students the opportunity to help raise the birds from incubation to full maturity.

Edgar and Poe

“This is our second year doing this and we believe it’s a great way for students to learn about the incubation process and gives them hands-on experience raising animals,” ag teacher Justin Mauss explained.

Three teal speckled eggs were delivered to campus in January out of Central Kansas, but time later revealed one of the eggs to be infertile. But, from there began the incubation process for the other two eggs, which Mauss says can last approximately 50 days for emus.

“There’s not a whole lot for students to do while the birds are incubating — we make sure the temperatures are steady and the eggs are comfortable,” Mauss added.

These emu eggs were delivered to the Carthage Technical Center from Hesston, Kan. Known for their intense color, emu eggs are approximately 10 times the size of a chicken’s.

The birds made their arrival in mid-March only days before classes let out for spring break. But, plans quickly changed when break was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic… and later, for the remainder of the year.

Crews would be coming in to disinfect the building, but the baby birds still needed plenty of care and attention. So, Mauss brought the birds to a place where he was sure they would get it — his own home.

“They really like to walk around a lot,” explained Mauss. “We are sure to let them out every night and we will go for walks together.”

And although he’s planning on finding a new home for the birds, in the meantime, Mauss is enjoying the time he has with his little friends…who aren’t so little anymore.

“They started out being only a few inches tall and are now up to about two or three feet.”

And, the flightless birds won’t stay like that for much longer. Emus are the second-largest birds in the world right after their cousin, the ostrich.

In the roughly eight months it takes for them to fully mature, emus can grow to be more than six feet tall and weigh more than 80 pounds. Of course, some of that weight could come from their personality.

“Edgar probably the most curious out of the two, but also doesn’t like to be approached. Poe is probably the friendlier one.”

Just like many of us, Edgar and Poe will continue their journey of finding a new normal in a world where much of the future is still unknown. But until they find their new, permanent home, the two birds are living it up and taking things day-by-day in the small town of Carthage, Missouri.

