A better education for Carthage students – that’s the goal of a new project launching in the maple leaf city in December.

With brand new tennis courts and construction nearing on an activity center, the Carthage High School campus is making big changes from even a year ago.

“We are looking forward to them making those improvements and especially for the students. I mean, it gives them the opportunity to have you know nicer facilities,” says Mary Lou Newman-Teel, Carthage mom.

And this Carthage mom wants to see that trend continue.

“Would love to see them go ahead and build the new auditorium,” says Mary Lou Newman-Teel.

It’s a possibility – something that could become a priority in the upcoming Carthage 20/20 and Beyond process. Supporters of the district will be brainstorming potential changes, goals for the next few years. It builds on the original Carthage 20/20 held nearly a decade ago.

“It’s time now for us to reset, evaluate how well we did, improve areas that we may be deficient and then plan for the next 5 – 10 years,” says Chuck Bryant.

Carthage 2020 and Beyond will be meeting in the next few months to look at school district facilities, curriculum and the structure of the district itself.

“The performing arts center would be great, I’m glad there’s buzz about it today. But at the same time we have to be realistic about what’s best for the district from a facilities standpoint,” says Bryant.

The first meeting will be held December 11th at 7:00 p.m. at the Carthage High School Commons.