Carterville shows gratitude for help during water outage

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The city of Carterville is showing their appreciation for everyone who helped them during an eight day long water outage.

How is the city showing their gratitude?

Tuesday the Carterville City Council presented businesses and organizations with awards. The mayor says it was a difficult time, but they are grateful for everyone who’s helped.

Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor, said, “We were without water for eight days. It was amazing the people that stepped up in our community and not just our community.”

The city of Carterville is thanking businesses and people in the community for helping when they were without water for eight days in February after their well broke and several main breaks. Tuesday night during their City Council meeting the Carterville Mayor handed out 14 certificates of appreciation to Walmart, Crossland Construction, Spire, Webb City Public Works, and The Fire Department.

“They had the fire department come and work all night long and work hydrant to hydrant to get some water in the city. Some people enjoyed that and it was not drinkable, but they were able to get enough water to bathe.”

The Webb City Fire Department and Public Works Department were working around the clock to restore Carterville’s water. Webb City’s Mayor says his crews were happy to help.

Lynn Ragsdale, Webb City Mayor, said, “They just see that they have a job to do to help their neighbor. Loving thy neighbor is more than a personal issue I think its a city issue as well. Not one word of complaint from the crews that worked night and day. And when that was over they went right back to work for our city doing what they do there.”

Mayor Griffin says with the generous donations they were able to give up four cases a day to residents.

“We’re so blessed. We went through a time when we couldn’t flush a toilet and couldn’t take a shower,” said Griffin.

He says with their new well they are able to deliver water to other areas including Duneweg. He says they feels good about the upgrades they’ve done to fix their water supply.