Carterville Missouri Cemetery Association needs volunteers during busy season

CARTERVILLE, Mo. – A local cemetery is asking for volunteers to help during its busy season.

The Carterville Missouri Cemetery Association calls on volunteers every Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the year to assist visitors. They help people find their loved ones, collect donations for the cemetery, and preserve local history. With last May’s severe weather causing many shifts to be canceled and the retiring of previous volunteers, the association is calling on residents to step up.

“We do need more and more help and involvement. It’s hard to get people to step up because I know people are busy and especially around the Memorial Weekend, so a lot of people are going out of town. You know it’s kind of a kickoff for the summer.” Alan Griffin/Mayor of Carterville

If you would like to volunteer, contact the Carterville Missouri Cemetery Association by calling Kallie Ipock at 417-437-3403 or going to their Facebook page.