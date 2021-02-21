Carterville helping residents with their water outage

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The City of Carterville is helping its residents who are struggling to meet basic needs during the city’s ongoing water outage.

The city partnered with Wasche Laundromat In Webb City to give Carterville residents a place to wash their clothes for free.

Over the weekend the Carterville mayor contacted the laundromat and asked if they could offer the service.

Irene Adams, Owner of Wasche, says, “When they called and had a way for me to participate i was excited i could. So it feels good.”

Suzette Russell, Carterville Resident, says, “It’s really nice that Carterville is wanting to help us because they understand how we feel as residents. Not knowing how to flush our toilets and all that stuff so its really been a blessing that Carterville and Webb City is trying to help us as well.”

Carterville will also be passing out cases of bottled water to its residents Monday at The Community Center from 8 A.M. until 7 P.M.