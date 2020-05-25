Carterville Cemetery honors veterans by putting flags on graves

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri cemetery board dons its grounds with flags as it remembers its veterans this weekend.

The Carterville Cemetery observed Memorial Day weekend with volunteers and 93 flags spanning the entire property.

The event started Thursday with volunteers manning a booth to help visitors find their loved ones.

The group compiled several books of all the known headstones, who they belong to, and if they’re a veteran.

It’s been a long standing tradition since 1968, and volunteers say they’re just trying to do their part to honor the local vets.

Alan Griffin, Carterville Cemetery Board Member, says, “We have several WWI, Civil War, and WWII veterans that have given their lives for this country here and of course this is the weekend that we want to observe and remember them.”

On Monday, volunteers will be at the cemetery from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. to assist visitors.