JOPLIN, Mo. — Cars, trucks and bikes were taking over Landreth Park, Saturday.

Keg Media, American Force Wheels and the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to host the Mother Road Mayhem Car, Truck and Bike show.

Custom vehicles like lifted trucks, antique cars and custom motorcycles were on display for a $50 entry fee.

Robbie Bryant, Owner/Founder of Mother Road Mayhem, says, “It’s been great working with Joplin. I’ve done a lot of shows in a lot of cities and I’ve actually never worked so much and so close with a city. When we had our meetings, i’d meet with the chief of police, the fire chief, the health department, the parks department and all the people that are on the Joplin Tourism Bureau.”

Keg Media also hosts the lifted truck nationals in Branson and Orange Beach Invasion in Orange Beach, Alabama.