Cars involved in “The Great Race” will be passing through Joplin next week

JOPLIN, MO – An annual road race will make its way through Joplin next week.

“The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race” started today in San Antonio.

It involves more than 100 vintage cars, navigating their way across the country, where they’re awarded points based on time and accuracy.

The race ends in Greenville, South Carolina.

On Monday, around 5:00p.m., 5th and Main in Joplin will be the day-three finish line.

“It is exciting to have the 112 vintage cars here in this nationwide event, stopping in Joplin. It’s exciting for our people here in the community being able to see something that’s unique. These cars may never come through town again, and the classics that are just coming through, it’s amazing.” Says Patrick Tuttle, Director of Convention Visitors Bureau.

“The Great Race” began 38 years ago.

It got its name from the 1965 comedy film, also called, “The Great Race.”