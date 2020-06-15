Kansas Supreme Court Justice, Carol Beier announces her retirement.

Beier says her last day will be September 18.

Her decision will give Governor Laura Kelly the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the State Supreme Court.

Beier has served on the court since September of 2003, after being appointed by former Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Voters retained her in four elections since then.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will choose three finalists to replace Beier, and Kelly will make the final selection.