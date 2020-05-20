Carl Junction’s pool to reopen this weekend

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Joplin Family Y and the City of Carl Junction announce they’ll be opening up the community’s pool just in time for Memorial Day.

Bulldog Beach will reopen Saturday, May 23rd and stay open until the Carl Junction School District starts school in the Fall.

State guidelines for swimming pool capacity and social distancing will be followed.

The pool’s Open House and Free Swim will be Friday, May 22nd from 2-4 pm, where community season passes will be available to buy.

Those are $60 for an individual and $120 for the family. Daily passes will be $3.50.

Joplin Family Y members will get in for free.

Pool hours will be 12pm – 7pm daily.

The pool will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.

Bulldog Beach is located at 203 Valley Lane in Carl Junction.