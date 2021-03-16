Carl Junction works to prevent Center Creek bank erosion

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Center Creek is getting some extra attention in an effort to stabilize its banks.

Crews have finished phase one of the project to prevent erosion along Center Creek Park. The city of Carl Junction spent $80,000 placing large rocks for protection along the bank. Workers expect to address other sections of the creek in the future.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “We’ll do more of the bank and get some of it connected where we’re seeing, we’re trying to protect some trees down there that are stabilizing.”

Grant funding from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources helped to pay for the project.