Carl Junction welcomes new police chief

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The search is over when it comes to the next police chief in Carl Junction.

And the city didn’t have to look very far. Mark McCall was appointed Carl Junction’s new Chief of Police at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“I’ve worked my way up from patrol all the way through department. There’s things I’ve seen that I don’t like that I want to change and this gives me the opportunity to do it. I’ve got a good group of employees with me and as long as they make me look good, I’m happy,” said Mark McCall, Carl Junction Police Chief.

McCall began his career with the Joplin Police Department in 1991 and joined the Carl Junction Department in 2001, where he worked his way up to assistant chief. When Chief Delmar Haase retired in July, McCall was appointed the interim chief.

“We decided the best thing to do was to stay in-house and promote from within. Mark’s been here a long time and we want stability and that’s exactly what we think we’re going to get,” said Mark Powers, Mayor Of Carl Junction.

McCall says he is appreciative of the overwhelming support of the community — something he chalks up to public relations.

“We have really good public relations with the community. I just want to keep that going. Laws are ever-changing, so we have to stay on top of that. In other parts of the country, there’s a big cry to defund the police. All of that goes into public relations. Just keep the public happy and just keep going down that road,” said McCall.

McCall says he has worked with most of his fellow officers for close to a decade, developing relationships and getting to know their families — resulting in an impressive turnout at tonight’s meeting.

“You’ve just got to know your people and as you can see, tonight, they all showed up — everybody but the dispatcher on duty. All the employees showed up to support me and I appreciate that and I think that speaks volumes,” said McCall.