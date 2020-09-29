Carl Junction welcomes new Chamber of Commerce Director

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction has a new Director for the Chamber of Commerce

Cavanaugh Studyvin was born and raised in Carthage and lived in New York City for 8 years before taking the opening at the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce. Studyvin loves to meet new people, getting to know them, and bringing them together to see how special Carl Junction is.

Cavanuagh Studyvin, Chamber Director, said, “The biggest thing is that I want to do, even though in a time of covid, is being able to get gatherings. And we do power breakfasts’ for all of our members and the first one is on Thursday. The first one this month is actually this Thursday, but getting more people and inviting them. So, not necessarily a chamber member right now, but I would invite everyone to come by or call the chamber and see and feel free to invite them to be able to see what we are all about but really helping them.”

She wants to be able to bring in more business and new opportunities to the community

Martha Niess, Membership Coordinator, said, “A lot of excitement having the new director we are basically starting from scratch in event membership. That type of thing because of the covid shut downs and that type of thing so we are all brand new with new members new chamber director lots of fun future activities planned and a lot of education planned.”

While Cavanuagh is still new, she wants to bring a fresh perspective to the community

“I genuinely love the community and love to get involved and that’s sort of what my job is to see this community to grow and thrive even more so than it already is,” said Cavanuagh