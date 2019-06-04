Carl Junction volunteer center moves to new location

The effort to help out victims of the Carl Junction tornado is moving to a new home.

The Briarbrook Clubhouse has been the site for volunteers to check in and see where they’re needed most. Tuesday, June 4th, those operations will switch to the Carl Junction Fire Department. City leaders say there are still a lot of clean up work still to do, and that there’s a need for volunteers and the equipment to get the job done.

“If they can bring their own gloves or rakes, or anything like that. Bug spray, mosquito spray, and of course, sunscreen, those things they should,” says Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

The CJ Fire Department Volunteer Center will run from 7 am to 7 pm. It’s located at the intersection of Pennell and Joplin Streets.

