Carl Junction unveils new memorial to veterans

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Southwest Missouri’s newest memorial honoring veterans is now in place.

The city of Carl Junction is putting the final touches on the installation at Memorial Park on Pennell Street.

It includes flags, medallions representing the different armed services and a plaque recognizing the commitment of those in service.

There are also benches to give visitors a chance to stop and reflect.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “Since we’ve been talking about this for years, everybody wanted it to be a place of reflection – and that’s what we’ve tried to do with it.”

City crews still plans to add a sidewalk and landscaping.

They plan to officially recognize the new memorial later this year.