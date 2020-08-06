Carl Junction to put sales tax increase before voters

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One day after the primary election, leaders in one local town are already looking ahead to the next ballot.

The Carl Junction City Council has decided to put a sales tax increase before voters.

The public safety tax would add an extra half cent to the city sales tax and would collect about $150,000 per year if approved.

Money will go to help fund the Carl Junction Police Department.

The C.J. Police Chief has said that money is tight, prompting him to leave one opening for a police officer unfilled and delaying the needed upgrade of radio equipment.

Carl Junction voters will decide the issue on November third.