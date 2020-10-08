Carl Junction to hold annual city-wide cleanup

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Residents in one Southwest Missouri town are getting the chance to do a little Spring cleaning six months late. Carl Junction will hold its annual citywide cleanup Saturday morning.

It’s normally held in the Spring but was delayed this year due to coronavirus concerns. Trucks will pick up unwanted items at the curbside, similar to the weekly trash service.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “It’s just a way for our citizens to get rid of some things they’ve probably kept and now realize they don’t need anymore that they need to get rid of.”

The clean up includes bulky items, but there are certain things that aren’t included.