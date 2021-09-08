Carl Junction to appoint new public works superintendent

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The City of Carl Junction is appointing a new public works superintendent.

Tonight, the Human Resource Committee unanimously approved Larry Jay Morton to replace the previous public works superintendent who retired.

Morton has been with the public works department for the past 32 years and was recently the assistant public works director.

“He’s been with the city for a long time and he’s an excellent equipment operator. He knows where water lines and sewer lines are and he has the local knowledge about it that makes him valuable,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

Morton’s appointment will run until April where he could get reappointed.

Tonight, the Carl Junction Human Resources Department also reviewed the five applications for police chief.

Lawver says they expect to announce a new police chief by the end of this month or at their October 5th city council meeting.