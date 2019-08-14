Carl Junction students relocated after May tornado allowed to continue attending school district

As the first day of school gets closer, some students will be returning to Carl Junction classrooms even though they’ve moved away from the district.

Kids from about 20 families lost their CJ address during the tornado on May 22nd. But, federal law allows them to continue as a Bulldog under the “school of origin” status, as long as the move away from Carl Junction isn’t permanent.

Workers say staying in their home district will help kids through what’s been a time of transition.

“It really helps that the teachers and the staff – they know those children. Their records are right there and they already know them,” explained Tracie Skaggs with the Carl Junction School District. “If they have special circumstances or require any special services, that care continues.”

Carl Junction schools start class on Thursday, August 15th.