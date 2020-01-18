Carl Junction students participating in a kindness challenge

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local students are turning on the charm by participating in a month-long kindness challenge.

The Student Vision Committee at the Carl Junction Intermediate School is always looking for ways to make their school better.

During the month of January, nearly 700 students are being challenged to provide an act of kindness for one another.

Students can hold a door, carry someone’s lunch, give a compliment, or anything they can think of to make someone feel good.

Addison Eacker, Student, Vision Committee, said, “It’s good to be nice because you want people look at you and follow your model to make sure that they’re doing the right thing and so that way others know what to do.”

Their mission is to prevent bullying and create a positive learning environment.