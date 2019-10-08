Carl Junction students celebrate the opening of ADA-inclusive playground

Months of planning finally pay off as Carl Junction students officially kick off a new inclusive playground.

The project called “The Power of Play” includes features to allow kids with special needs to enjoy recess with all the other students. Special equipment includes a glider, special surfacing, and a modern version of a merry-go-round which is even with the ground.

“It’s been overwhelming – it’s been bigger than I thought it would be,” explained occupational therapist Heather Lindscheid. “Families are telling me they’re coming after school and on weekends to play as well. The kids love it.”

The playground upgrade cost about $400,000, funding which came from grants and dozens of local donors.