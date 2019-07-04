Carl Junction Senior Center holds annual bake sale during parade

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – A wide assortment of desserts were ready-to-buy for parade attendees in Carl Junction Thursday morning.

The town’s senior center held its annual bake sale. Customers had plenty of choices, from cookies and brownies, to pies. Greeting cards, and raffle tickets for a patriotic wreath were also on sale. Volunteers started baking the sweet treats last night and finished up throughout the morning. Senior center officials say the success of this event is volunteer driven.

“We have wonderful volunteers. Most of our volunteers are seniors that come to our senior center, that come and have lunch with us everyday. They just love to do things for the center, so it’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun. We’re one big family.” Tammie Lynch, CJ Senior Center Mgr.

All proceeds from the bake sale will go toward providing meal delivery services to Carl Junction elderly residents unable to make it to the senior center.

