Carl Junction Schools to start a week later next year

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some local students will get an extra week of Summer this year.

Carl Junction school leaders have approved a calendar for 2020 – 2021 which starts a week later than August of 2019.

The switch means professional development days for teachers will all happen before the first day of class.

And it will cut down on the time off during a Fall holiday.

Tracie Skaggs, CJ School District, said, “We’ve been accustomed to having a full week at Thanksgiving. And we will not be able to do that for next year. We’ll just have Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday off for Thanksgiving.”

The change is in response to a new law requiring that schools start classes no more than two weeks before labor day Monday.

C.J. Students will start on August 24th.