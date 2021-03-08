Carl Junction Schools to ask funding question of voters

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction schools is asking voters to approve millions of dollars at the next election.

What would that pay for?

There’s a long list of upgrades that district leaders want to make. That’s everything from keeping buildings airtight and comfortable to helping the youngest students with recess.

Heather Linscheid, CJ R-1 Therapist, said, “It breaks my heart when the children that I work with are sitting on the sidelines.”

That would change with a proposed update to the K-1 playground. A solid rubber surface and inclusive equipment similar to an upgrade at 2-3 building.

“It seems to have been a hit for the children and the adults.”

Proposition SAFE would also address a number of issues with the buildings on campus.

Dr. Phil Cook, CJ R-I Superintendent, said, “Upgrades to heating and air. Roofs, lighting on our parking lot, entrance upgrades.”

Superintendent Dr. Phil Cook points out many of those areas are nearing the 20 year mark.

“This place was hit by the tornado. So a lot of our roofs were replaced then, our HVAC units were replaced then and now they’re coming due. They’re reaching the end of their life span.”

The district would also upgrade lighting to LED, which could make a significant impact on the district electric bill.

“We pay about half a million dollars a year in electric costs – a year ago we replaced about 50 units at our high school and we saw $40k reduction in the bill that year.”

It’s a no-tax-increase proposition, so property tax levies would not change. School leaders add a yes vote would allow them to pay off existing debt earlier. Voters will decide the issue on April 6th.