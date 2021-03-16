Carl Junction Schools reward staff for hard work during covid-19 pandemic

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction teachers will see some extra cash in their next paycheck.

The Board of Education has approved giving all employees a covid stipend. That adds up to an extra $750 for each full-time employee and $375 for part-time employees. The school board president says it’s worth the investment to show their appreciation for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

Larry Cowger, CJ School Board President, said, “Not a small investment – again though, district funds that we did have. And it was so important to give back to our teachers that have given so much for our kids. So many kids did not get to go to school this year.”

The covid stipend will be added to employees paychecks this Friday.