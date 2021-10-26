Carl Junction Schools increase substitute teacher pay to $100 a day

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One other item out of CJ. Substitute teachers are getting more money.

School board members also gave the go-ahead on that last night. It’s a $10 raise. Subs will now make $100 a day.

“We hope is we don’t turn substitutes away. so there may have been the possibility that someone had an opportunity to substitute in Webb City or Joplin or Carthage and chose them over Carl Junction for ten dollars. so that’s the goal is that we give ourselves the best opportunity to get all the good subs that we can get,” said Dr. Phillip Cook, Carl Junction Superintendent.

The pay increase goes into effect on Monday.