Carl Junction school leaders spending more time on virtual education

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — With more than one out of ten students getting at least some of their classes online, Carl Junction school leaders are spending a lot more time on virtual education.

The vast majority of C.J. students are attending in person.

But the others are all tapping into a system that very few used just last year.

School leaders are still fine-tuning the balance between students getting all their classes online – and those who come to campus part of the time.

Kathy Tackett, CJ R-1 Asst. Supt.: “At the junior high for example they would come in every day to take that specific class – and then they would have their other virtual classes where they would do those at home.”

They expect enrollment to stay at similar levels to the 2019 – 2020 school year, when there were about 3,300 kids attending Carl Junction schools.