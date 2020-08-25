Carl Junction school leaders spending more time on virtual education

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — With more than one out of ten students getting at least some of their classes online, Carl Junction school leaders are spending a lot more time on virtual education.

The vast majority of C.J. students are attending in person.

But the others are all tapping into a system that very few used just last year.

School leaders are still fine-tuning the balance between students getting all their classes online – and those who come to campus part of the time.

Kathy Tackett, CJ R-1 Asst. Supt.: “At the junior high for example they would come in every day to take that specific class – and then they would have their other virtual classes where they would do those at home.”

They expect enrollment to stay at similar levels to the 2019 – 2020 school year, when there were about 3,300 kids attending Carl Junction schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories