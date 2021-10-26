Carl Junction School Board approves refinancing a $10 million general obligation bond, saving over $1 million

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — To Carl Junction. Its school district is saving money for future projects.

Last night, the school board approved refinancing a nearly $10 million general obligation bond. It will save the district more than $1.1 million in interest. The district will also be able to pay off the bond a year early.

“We can keep a consistent levy which is important. maybe some time down the road if we need to run another bond issue to do more upgrades or build something in the district we can do that without going to our voters and asking for a tax increase. we can do those projects with a no tax increase issue,” said Dr. Phillip Cook, Carl Junction Superintendent.

The bond will be fully paid off in 2033. The district has saved more than $8.3 million of interest, refinancing since 1993.