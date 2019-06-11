Carl Junction residents continue storm clean up

Carl Junction residents continue to pick up the pieces after severe storms moved through the area just 19 days ago.

Sam Burch and his wife live in the Briarbrook community that was hit by the EF-3 tornado the night of May 22nd. The home suffered broken windows, gutters, and damage to the brick work outside the home. Four holes were also spotted in the roof, causing water damage to the walls inside of the house. Thankfully, none of their personal belongings were lost. At least 15 trees were also uprooted throughout the yard. He says even though his house is currently suffering through several issues, he is remembering that things could have been much worse.

“Thankful that no one was really hurt during this storm and we’ve got four neighbors just to the, or five houses just to the west of us that are uninhabitable and more than likely will have to be torn down. So, we are very fortunate that we can still live in our house,” says Sam Burch, Carl Junction homeowner.

Some of the work that needs to be completed includes painting the walls and installing a new air conditioning unit for the house, which was destroyed in the tornado. Burch is currently waiting to hear back from his insurance company on a plan of action for fixing the damage. He is also appreciative of the number of volunteers that assisted him and his wife with the clean up process during the first few days after the storm.

