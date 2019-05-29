Carl Junction resident calls his survival of last week's tornado a miracle

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - One Carl Junction resident is calling his survival of last week's tornado nothing short of a miracle.

Kenneth Robertson says the eventful evening started out like any other, but before he knew it he was huddled in his mud room with his daughter bracing for impact. His neighbors had to dig them out of what was left of his home. He says he and his daughter sustained minor injuries and they are grateful to walk away with just a few scratches. But he believes if they had gotten in their bath tub to ride out the storm like so many have advised, he may have had a different fate.

"My bathtub was on top of all this. And if I had been in that I probably wouldn't be standing here today," says Kenneth Robertson, Carl Junction resident.

Kenneth adds a couple years back his wife passed away from cancer. He says when he came back to salvage what he could from his home, her urn was left completely untouched.

