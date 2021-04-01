Carl Junction public safety sales tax to begin

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s time for Carl Junction voters to start seeing a new tax at the checkout.

The public safety sales tax starts appearing on shopping receipts today, a half cent addition approved at the polls last November. Although the extra tax will start boosting totals now, city workers say it will be a few weeks before it makes an impact on the city budget.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “The state starts collecting it for us and we should start getting money in from the state probably next month.”

The new public safety sales tax will be spent on Carl Junction Police operations and brings the total sales tax to just under 9%.