Carl Junction Police Department needs more funding

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Police Chief reveals the department is in need of more funding in 2020.

Carl Junction is one of nine agencies that benefits from the Jasper County Law Enforcement Sales Tax.

However this year, their needs surpass the amount of funds available from that tax.

The biggest needs for the department right now would be to add new technology to their vehicles and get new body cameras.

Delmar Haase, Chief, Carl Junction Police, said, “Their doing away with cars to what they call an SUV, we call it a utility vehicle, but the equipment from one car won’t fit into another so we have to replace equipment whenever you change models or brands of cars so that’s what we’re doing with a lot of the equipment we’re getting this year. We’ll be outfitting two new cars.”

The total price for all the needed equipment totals to about $16,000.

This request is still in preliminary stages, and it would have to be passed by the City Council.