Carl Junction organizers gear up for this weekend’s bluegrass festival

A musical weekend is about to get underway in Southwest Missouri.

Crews have been prepping Center Creek Park in Carl Junction, getting ready for the annual bluegrass festival.

It’s a three-day event with an indoor jamboree at Stark Auditorium on Friday night, a full day of bluegrass in the park Saturday, and one final session Sunday afternoon.

“This is a big deal for Carl Junction,” explained Ashley Butcher with the CJ Chamber. “This is a very large event. It brings in anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people. And, we’ve had people call from all over the United States that are excited to come in for this event.”

The music starts at 9 am Saturday and one pm Sunday.