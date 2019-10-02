Carl Junction man facing life in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes with a minor

A Carl Junction man pleads guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

Nathan Roger Belcher, 29, plead guilty in federal court on Wednesday to one count of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He remains in federal custody until his sentencing hearing.

Belcher admitted he took a 15-year-old from Kansas into Missouri. They engaged in criminal sexual activity on two occasions — once at a house in Missouri and another time near a creek in Neosho back in 2017.

Belcher faces up to life in federal prison without parole for the crime. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

