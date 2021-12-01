Carl Junction man arrested after authorities find meth and stolen property while conducting search

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction man is arrested after authorities find stolen property and drugs while executing a search warrant.

33-year-old Chet Mercer had been wanted on multiple charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Yesterday morning, “Ozark Drug Enforcement Task Force” or “ODET” detectives served a search warrant at 27592 West Fir Road in Carl Junction.

Authorities discovered a stolen Dodge pick-up out of Cedar County, a UTV out of Kansas, several trailers and a camper out of Jasper County. Detectives also located a large quantity of meth in a camper. Investigators say more charges could be filed at a later date.