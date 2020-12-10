Carl Junction little library gets Lord of the Rings inspired redesign

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction’s first little library is getting a makeover.

The original library was built at the Carl Junction Community Center by the late Vicki Mays back in 2013. Now her son Brian Mays and his wife Katherine have built a new version.

It’s inspired by “Lord of the Rings.” The family wanted to honor Vicki Mays who spent several years working to bring libraries and education to the town.

Cavanaugh Studyvin, Carl Junction Chamber Exec. Director, said, “Her big passion was education and fostering the love of reading, whether it be a child or an adult, and it’s a stress reliever and something we’re all about our community and bringing our community together and that’s what she wanted to do, so she found out about the little free library and she wanted to bring it to Carl Junction and she did.”

There will be a ribbon cutting in Carl Junction Thursday December 10th at 4:30 to celebrate the redesign.