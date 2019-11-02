Carl Junction leaf pick-up to begin Monday

CARL JUNCTION, Mo.–City crews will start tackling that growing pile of leaves for residents in Carl Junction.

The city leaf pickup will kick off Monday for homes in Country Club Estates. Residents should rake leaves to the curb, making sure to separate out any tree limbs for alternate disposal.

Crews will move to the Briarbrook area the second week of the month, followed by the areas north of Center Creek the third week. They’ll wrap up the fourth week in Oscie Ora Acres and back to Briarbook.

Crews will make a second sweep in December to collect any additional leaves.