Carl Junction launches monthly street festival next week

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - A Southwest Missouri town will launch a monthly street festival next week.

Carl Junction will block off the 100 block of Main Street for the new Second Tuesday event. The initial date is set for June 11th with the theme "Music on Main."

It will feature 20 vendors, nearly a dozen food trucks, and a dj will provide the tunes.

CJ plans to hold Second Tuesday in July and August as well. The event will run from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

