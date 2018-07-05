Carl Junction kicks off the 4th of July with annual parade

The Fourth of July got off to a patriotic start in Carl Junction this morning.

Dozens of entries lined up for the fourth annual Carl Junction Fourth of July Parade. Along with first responders and those running for office, more than two dozen kids also rode their bikes along Main Street.

The kids were encouraged to decorate their bikes, with prizes being awarded to the judges' favorites. Organizers say the parade has grown every year, and they expect an even bigger crowd for next year.