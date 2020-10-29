Carl Junction Junior High Students hold classroom elections

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local voters will soon make a choice among Harris, Alford, and Candidate Sadd. It’s not the official election but the classroom version at Carl Junction Junior High School.

Three 8th grade government classes will each go to the ballot box to choose a Classroom President. There’s a town hall debate, Campaign Managers, advertising, and in some cases even a candidate website.

Joey Dankelson, CJ Teacher, said, “There’s a couple of those, but definitely that one has the most detail in it. They have his commercial on there, they have pictures of Tony on there. Where you can just look at pictures of Tony if you want to for some reason. Um it’s in four different languages.”

Each winning candidate will serve through December and will be in charge of bell schedule duties.