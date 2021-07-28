Carl Junction is starting a project to test its treated water

CARL JUNCTION, MO – Carl Junction is moving forward with a study to help the environment.

Carl Junction is conducting a study to test its treated waste water.

The city will be focusing on the zinc and lead levels in Center Creek.

“EPA guidelines come down and they just increase the regulation as they try to tighten up what treatment plants do.” Says Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

Tuesday night, the Carl Junction City Council approved a study of its effluent limitations from its waste water treatment plan.

“It studies the zinc and lead output that comes out of our treatment plant. And it’s a mandate from the EPA and then Missouri Department of Natural Resources.” Says Lawver.

Geosyntec Consultants Inc. will be studying the zinc and lead levels in Center Creek.

“Because of the mining history that we had especially down here where we had the lead and zinc mining, there is a lot of that that is naturally occurring in the water to begin with. Then when you start getting disturbances in it through your sewer system and just naturally you have to be careful about what it is.” Says Lawver.

The project will cost Carl Junction $53,000.

The city says this project will begin this fall and last a couple of years.

Once it’s completed, the city can move forward with how to fix any problems.