CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction is looking to help their community start the school year happy and healthy.

The school district will be holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 1-4 P.M.

It will be at the high school storm shelter.

Free vaccines will be available for students 12 and older along with school staff.

Vaccines required before entering 8 and 12 grade will be available.

They will also be offering the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.

The Coronavirus Vaccine is not required for students or staff, but will available.

Participants must bring a photo ID, insurance card, and fill out a consent form ahead of the clinic.

