CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction is looking to help their community start the school year happy and healthy.
The school district will be holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 1-4 P.M.
It will be at the high school storm shelter.
Free vaccines will be available for students 12 and older along with school staff.
Vaccines required before entering 8 and 12 grade will be available.
They will also be offering the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.
The Coronavirus Vaccine is not required for students or staff, but will available.
Participants must bring a photo ID, insurance card, and fill out a consent form ahead of the clinic.
We have a link to that form here