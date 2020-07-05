Carl Junction hosts annual 4th of July parade

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction residents took to Main Street to celebrate Independence Day Saturday morning.

The city held the annual parade down Main Street, and it ended at the community center.

Floats, cars, and even horses made their way down the route displaying the American Flag among other decorations.

30 floats participated in the parade which was led by the Carl Junction Fire and Police Departments.

Event organizers say the turn out was great even with the pandemic going on.

Jason Teeter, organizer, says, “Oh, it means everything. Just being able to celebrate our independence and our freedom, is just a wonderful, wonderful thing to do.”

At the end of the parade, the most creative floats were eligible to win trophies and prizes.