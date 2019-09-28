Carl Junction homecoming parade draws in big numbers

The homecoming parade draws a big crowd in Carl Junction this afternoon.

Thousands of students, teachers, and community members gathered along the parade route to show their support. The event featured athletes, cheerleaders, Boy Scouts, homecoming royalty, and of course, the band.

Ron Lundien was there to watch his grandsons in the parade.

“Well this is a good, strong community here,” Lundien explained. “They support the football team, they support the school, and they support the community.”

The homecoming game kicks off Friday at 7:00 in Carl Junction with the Bulldogs taking on Ozark.