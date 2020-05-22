Carl Junction hits the one year anniversary of destructive tornado

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction hits the one year mark of an EF-3 tornado touching down.

Steve Walkenshaw, CJ Tornado Victim, said, “Trees down everywhere, some homes almost completely demolished.”

A memory from 2019 that Steve Walkenshaw hopes never to repeat.

“We got in our crawl space my wife and I and rode it out. It was a little intense.”

They spent months repairing their Briarbrook home.

“We’ve completely repainted the outside, most of the inside, replaced some windows. New roof.”

The Walkenshaws are in good company.

331 homes were damaged on May 22nd, 2019.

A year later, most of that’s been erased.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “Because of the area hit, those were mortgaged homes, those were homes that had insurance.”

There are a few empty lots where the most severe damage led to demolition.

“A very short list, probably 5 or 6 were all that were torn down.”

But the impact to the city fell primarily in the days after the storm, handling debris and countless downed trees.

“They have to be handled correctly and still we’ll deal with that for a long time.”

As for Steve Walkenshaw, he’s taking the watches and warnings seriously this year – and is looking forward to a quiet summer.

“I guess I think more about my family than myself,” said Walkenshaw.