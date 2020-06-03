Carl Junction High School student awarded Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Abby Imthurn, Carl Junction High School senior, says, “I was a section leader for drum line, center snare; Mr. Martin really pushed me to be my best.”

But band was just one of many activities this year for Imthurn.

Imthurn says, “We did a toy drive, we all brought in a stuffed animal in November.”

There was also a canned food drive.

Imthurn says, “I worked on the Ronald Mcdonald 5K helping direct runners. And then I helped with Trunk or Treat where we decorated our cars, passed out candy and just looked at everybody’s costumes, which is my favorite part.”

This even included planning school kickoff events for freshman getting used to their new school.

Imthurn says, “The games, getting freshmen paired up with seniors coming into the school, they feel like they know more people and are involved in something before the school year gets started.”

She’s served meals to the less fortunate and planted trees at the nature center.

But helping CJ kids may be closest to her heart.

Imthurn says, “I worked with preschool kids, ages three and four. Just like doing crafts and like basic school activities. And that’s where I fell in love with teaching.”

This made her future career choices much easier to decide from.

Imthurn says, “I’m going to Missouri Southern in the fall and I’ll be majoring in elementary education, grades 1 through 6, and special education grades K through 12.”

Carl Junction teacher Tobin Schultz says it all makes Abby a perfect fit for the Golden Lion Award.

Schultz says, “Abby is such a phenomenal leader and a hard worker. Whether she needs to step to the front of the room to lead a discussion or do the work behind the scenes, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish a project.”