Carl Junction High School adopts Jasper County Juvenile Officer program

Another Jasper County High School will be joining the program to station a juvenile officer on campus.

Carl Junction High School is the fourth school to join the program. It means that an officer from the Jasper County Juvenile Office will work on site at CJHS – getting to know students and helping deal with issues that happen at school.

District leaders see this as a big benefit to students.

“The only cost that we have is to provide space for the Juvenile Office,” explained superintendent Phil Cook. “This is really going above and beyond. No one else in Missouri, that I’m aware of, is doing this.”

The Jasper County program first started at Joplin High School last year but since has expanded to Carthage and Webb City.

The Carl Junction High School office will open in January.